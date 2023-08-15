Actor Darren Kent, known for his roles in “Game of Thrones,” “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and “EastEnders,” passed away at the age of 36 on Friday. The news of his death was confirmed by his talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, in a heartfelt statement posted on Twitter, according to Variety.

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK — Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023

Kent, hailing from Essex, began his acting career in the 2000s, securing roles in various notable productions. His appearances included a memorable scene in the Season 4 finale of “Game of Thrones,” where he portrayed a goatherder who presented his deceased daughter's charred body to Daenerys Targaryen, illustrating the consequences of her dragons' actions. Kent's talent extended beyond acting; he also earned recognition as an award-winning writer and director.

Among his achievements was the Van D’or Award for Best Actor in 2012, which he received for his role in “Sunny Boy.” The character he portrayed in the film bore a striking resemblance to his own life, as he battled not only a skin disorder but also osteoporosis and arthritis. Kent's creative pursuits extended to filmmaking, with his short film “You Know Me” earning him a January Award in 2021.

Kent's passing has left the entertainment industry and his fans in mourning. His talent agency expressed their sadness and offered condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

His contributions to various projects, including his impactful appearance on “Game of Thrones,” have left a lasting mark on both audiences and colleagues alike. Many will remember Kent's legacy as a talented and dedicated actor and filmmaker.

The exact cause of his death isn't available at this moment. As the news of Darren Kent's passing reverberates through the entertainment world, his work and the memories he created on and off-screen will live on.