Unlike a certain MCU villain, Emilia Clarke can't go back in time and change the past. She recently clapped back at MCU and Game of Thrones fans who may have called her out for career decisions or the creative direction of her projects she has been in.

In an interview for her MCU debut Secret Invasion (via @moviemaniacs on TikTok), Clarke addressed those who question the decisions some of the franchise projects she has done. “If people don't like something that I've done or choice that I've made or a choice that the franchise I'm in has made, we've already done it, so there's not much I can do — do you know what I mean?” she said.

This may have been directed at the Game of Thrones finale which was not generally well-received. Since the 2019 finale, Clarke has distanced herself from the role. It's undoubtedly her most well-known role, but she has not returned for any spin-offs or such since the finale aired. On Game of Thrones, Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, one of the main characters, in 62 episodes.

On the film side, Clarke starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, a divisive Star Wars film in its own right. She also starred in a holiday rom-com called Last Christmas with Henry Golding. Her latest film roles include a voice role in The Amazing Maurice and executive producing and starring in The Pod Generation.

Emilia Clarke made her MCU debut in Secret Invasion — the latest Disney+ series. She played G'iah, the daughter of Talos (Ben Mndelsohn).

All six episodes of Secret Invasion are streaming now on Disney+.