Earlier this week, four-star redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, who began his collegiate career at Arizona State University after initially committing to the University of Florida, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. “I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal, seeking the best for my career,” Rashada wrote on his social media (h/t Connor Riley of Dawg Nation). Now just days later and after taking only one visit in that time, Rashada has made his decision, and it's one that will please fans of the Georgia Bulldogs.
“BREAKING: Former Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada has Committed to Georgia,” writes Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on Twitter. “The 6’4 190 QB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining. Was the Top Available QB in the Portal (per On3).”
Last season, Rashada saw limited action for the Sun Devils, completing 44 of 82 pass attempts for 485 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in three appearances. It's possible, if not likely, that Rashada would've maintained his starting job had he not suffered a knee injury after only two starts. Because he was limited to action in only three games all last season, Rashada was able to claim his first and only year at Arizona State as a redshirt season, meaning he has four years of eligibility left.
For Georgia, the addition of Jaden Rashada will likely not yield any results until the 2025 season. Carson Beck will be returning to Georgia and maintaining his starting position, entering the 2024 season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and to eventually be the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ahead of the 2025 season, the reins could very well be handed over to Rashada, who at that point will be a third-year sophomore with a year of familiarity in Georgia's system sitting behind Carson Beck. The fact that Georgia was in play at all for Rashada is only the result of losing out on two quarterbacks who initially committed to play for the Bulldogs for the 2024 season.
Georgia had planned to sign two quarterbacks in the 2024 signing class, but Dylan Raiola signed with Nebraska after flipping his commitment. Georgia did accept the commitment from Jayden Maiava in January, but he similarly flipped to USC,” writes Connor Riley of Dawg Nation.
Rashada, who was the 73rd ranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, also had Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina interested in bringing him in during the transfer portal window, but in the end, as is so often the case, the Georgia Bulldogs won out again.