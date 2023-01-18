Florida football commit Jaden Rashada filed for his release from the Gators after he signed his letter of intent on Dec. 21, according to multiple sources. The four-star quarterback also saw a $13 million name, image and likeness deal (NIL) fall through just last month.

Florida will have 30 days to respond to Jaden Rashada’s request for release, 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman wrote in a Tuesday article. Should he be granted the release, the 6-foot-4-inch quarterback would be free to sign at another school as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

“We’re in constant talks with Florida in regards to his enrollment,” Harlen Rashada, Jaden’s father, told 247Sports in mid January. “But I’d like to think if he’s not enrolled by Friday there will be some challenges there to proceed as planned.”

Harlen Rashada had previously said his son never filed for a release from his letter of intent. The family is “working through some things right now with Florida and hoping that they get resolved soon,” he told 247Sports.

The composite 4-star quarterback out of Pittsburg, California passed up offers from LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State and Auburn when he signed his letter of intent with the Gators in December.

Jaden Rashada’s departure would bring Florida’s 2023 football recruiting class down from 13th to 17th nationally, including transfers, according to Tampa Bay Times Colleges and Recruiting Reporter Matt Baker. The Gators have not fallen below the 17th-ranked recruiting class since 2015, when two five-star linemen recruits pushed a top-heavy class to 21st in the nation.

The team’s class is still headed by Gardendale, Alabama star defensive end Kelby Collins, who enrolled with the Gators in early January after committing on Aug. 13. Florida’s recruiting class features 19 four-star recruits without Rashada, including four defensive linemen, two wide receivers and four players in the secondary.