Texas football star Quinn Ewers and Georgia football's Carson Beck listed as the early favorites for the 2024 Heisman trophy.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy odds have been released, with Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers and Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck listed as the early favorites. Other candidates in the mix include Dillon Gabirl, Will Howard, Jalen Milroe, and Nico Lamaleava. Ewers and Beck hold the same odds at 7.5-1, per Brett McMurphy on X.

Both Texas football and Georgia football are in line to compete for a National Title, having finished the 2023 season in the Top 5. These are two programs at the top of the college football world, riding the play of veteran quarterbacks heading into the new year with experience under their belt. Ewers and Beck were both in consideration for the 2024 NFL draft but elected to stay at the collegiate level.

Beck ended the 2023 season with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, on 3,941 passing yards. Ewers nearly matched those numbers with 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and 3,479 yards. Both squads use a heavy dosage of passing offenses, giving these athletes a chance to showcase some Heisman-level moments in 2o24. They'll both be competing in the SEC, what's widely considered the most skilled and dominant conference in the nation.

Texas football will be playing its first season in the conference, while Georgia has won the SEC conference title in two of the past three seasons. With the downfall of Alabama, Georgia football and Texas football should be at the top of the conference in 2024. Beck and Ewers are competing for a National Title and anything short of that, with the rosters they've been dealt, will be a flopped season.