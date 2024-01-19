Could the Bulldogs land this class of 2025 prospect?

Georgia football continues to recruit well, and on Thursday took a step closer to landing a huge recruitment target after a four-star quarterback's latest update.

Spring Ford Football class of 2025 quarterback Matt Zollers shared the news:

“After a great conversation with @CoachMikeBobo I’m excited to have received an offer from the University of Georgia!! @GeorgiaFootball @SFRamsFB @CoachTaggart14″

Zollers rates at a 91.03 according to On3 Sports.

Georgia football isn't the only program that has made an offer to Zollers. The quarterback has been offered by Penn State, Pittsburgh, Temple, Virgiana, Nebraska, and Michigan State among others.

Jayden Maiava had previously committed to Georgia football, but then switched gears and decided to join Lincoln Riley at USC.

Maiava has displayed signs of potential in the past and should be able to find success with USC. He spent 2023 with UNLV football and threw for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added a 63.5 completion percentage and finished the season with 10 interceptions.

Maiava talked about his decision to leave UNLV, “This decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly. I believe it is the right step for my personal and athletic growth, and I hope you understand and respect my choice. Thank you once again for everything. I am forever grateful for the support and encouragement. Wishing the UNLV football program, my coaches, teammates, and fans continued success in the future.”

Georgia football is looking for a little future depth at quarterback after losing Maiava and missing out on five-star prospect Dylan Raiola. Georgia currently has senior Carson Beck, sophomore Gunner Stockton, and true freshman Ryan Puglisi in their quarterback room.