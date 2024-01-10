Jayden Maiava made a USC football transfer portal decision.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has committed to USC football, Greg Biggins of 247sports.com reports. The decision comes after Maiava had previously committed to Georgia, making this a surprising move.

Maiava has displayed signs of potential in the past and should be able to find success with USC. He spent 2023 with UNLV football and threw for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added a 63.5 completion percentage and finished the season with 10 interceptions.

Maiava also rushed well, recording 277 yards and three touchdowns on 73 attempts. His versatility is important, and he may be able to earn the starting quarterback job for USC football with Caleb Williams likely headed to the NFL.

Leaving UNLV was not an easy decision for Maiava. He previously opened up on his move to enter the college football transfer portal.

“This decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly. I believe it is the right step for my personal and athletic growth, and I hope you understand and respect my choice. Thank you once again for everything. I am forever grateful for the support and encouragement. Wishing the UNLV football program, my coaches, teammates, and fans continued success in the future,” Maiava previously wrote, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.

USC football's outlook after Jayden Maiava commitment

Lincoln Riley and USC football did not meet their expectations during the 2023 season. However, Riley is known for his ability to get the best out of quarterbacks, something that surely appealed to Maiava. The Trojans' future has question marks, but it would not be surprising to see the program rebound soon.

And perhaps Jayden Maiava will play a pivotal role in their success.