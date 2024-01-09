The Bulldogs add some depth to their QB room via the transfer portal.

After losing Brock Vandagriff to the transfer portal and missing out on five-star prospect Dylan Raiola, Georgia football bolstered their quarterback depth by adding former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava via the portal. Maiava posted a heartfelt thank you to UNLV last week.

Maiava’s decision to join Georgia football comes roughly a week after visiting the Bulldogs. He joins a quarterback room that includes senior Carson Beck, sophomore Gunner Stockton, and true freshman Ryan Puglisi.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Maiava comes to Georgia with three years of eligibility left.

Maiava performed quite well during his redshirt freshman season as starting quarterback for UNLV. In 14 games, Maiava completed 63.5 percent of his attempts for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 277 yards and three more scores.

Earlier this season, Maiava led UNLV to an upset victory over Vanderbilt on Sept. 16 and in the process went 19-of-33 in the air for 261 yards with a touchdown.

In what turned out to be his final game in UNLV football uniform, Maiava went 23/35 for 291 passing yards and three touchdowns with two picks thrown in a 49-36 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Despite the loss to the Jayhawks, the Rebels’ only season with Maiava will be remembered for a long time. Before the 2023 college football season, UNLV’s most recent bowl appearance was way back in 2013. Moreover, UNLV football’s nine wins in the 2023 campaign were the most for the school since netting 11 victories back in 1984.