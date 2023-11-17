Georgia and Miami head to the Bahamas for an SEC vs. ACC matchup in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. We continue our college basketball odds series with a Georgia-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs have won two in a row after losing the season opener to Oregon, with Mike White's squad posting wins over North Carolina Central (64-54) and Wake Forest (80-77). Can Georgia earn its second victory against an ACC opponent in non-conference play?

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes enter the contest ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press poll after an impressive 3-0 start on the season. Miami holds wins over NJIT (101-60), UCF (88-72), and FIU (86-80).

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Miami Odds

Georgia: +7.5 (-110)

Miami: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 154.5 (-114)

Under: 154.5 (-106)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Miami

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

The Bulldogs need to use their size in this matchup.

Georgia has started 6-4 Noah Thomasson, 6-5 Silas Demary, 6-7 R.J. Melendez, 6-8 Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and 7-0 Russel Tchewa in all three games this season, while Miami doesn't start a single player over 6-7 in its lineup.

Even though the Bulldogs haven't been able to translate that into success on the glass, it has to limit second-chance opportunities to be able to keep up scoring-wise. The Hurricanes rank 26th nationally with 91.7 points per game, so giving them extra looks isn't a recipe for success.

Defensively, Georgia is defending well inside the arc with opponents shooting just 41.3 percent (43rd) on two-point field goals, though it may be more about 3-point defense in this particular matchup.

Being aggressive and attacking the rim could also be crucial for the Bulldogs, especially since Miami has only five players who average more than 12.3 minutes per game.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread

That whole thing about Georgia not translating size into success in rebounding? That's an understatement.

Here are the offensive rebounding numbers that the Bulldogs have allowed through three games: 21 against Oregon, 13 against Wake Forest, and 12 against North Carolina Central. Miami has just 26 offensive rebounds this season, but that number could jump considerably in this matchup.

And the Hurricanes are the type of team that will take advantage of those added possessions. Miami's entire starting five is averaging double figures thus far – Wooga Poplar (20.7 PPG), Matthew Cleveland (17.0 PPG), Norchad Omier (15.0 PPG), Bensley Joseph (14.0 PPG), and Nijel Pack (12.0 PPG).

One of the ways they're doing it is from long range, as Miami ranks third in the nation in 3-point percentage (50.0%). The Hurricanes are also sixth in effective field goal percentage (64.5%) and 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.4), per Ken Pomeroy.

Georgia has been solid overall on defense, but it simply doesn't pack the scoring punch that Miami does. Jim Larranaga has multiple top-tier scoring options on the floor at all times, and that's a nice luxury for the ACC title contender.

Final Georgia-Miami Prediction & Pick

There's no doubt that Georgia is making strides under White's leadership. They won 16 games a season ago, which was a big step in the right direction after winning just six under the previous coaching staff the prior season.

However, Miami boasts a lineup that could be a chore to handle for the Bulldogs, and there should be lots of points on the board.

The Hurricanes should lean on their talented first five to notch the victory.

Final Georgia-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -7.5 (-110)