Explore Ghana's football turmoil as Chris Hughton gets the boot following a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

In a shocking turn of events, Ghana has parted ways with manager Chris Hughton following their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign. The Black Stars' dreams were shattered as they managed only a 2-2 draw against Mozambique, ultimately finishing third in Group B and missing out on the knockout stages.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Hughton's dismissal and the dissolution of the entire technical team late on Tuesday night. The statement read, “Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties immediately. The executive council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars. The GFA will, in the coming days, provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

Hughton, who took charge in February 2022 after Otto Addo's resignation post the World Cup, failed to turn the team's fortunes around. The Black Stars' World Cup campaign had ended at the bottom of a challenging group, and Hughton's tenure did not witness the desired improvement.

The pivotal moment in their Afcon downfall occurred in the final group game against Mozambique. Despite being 2-0 up in the 91st minute, Ghana conceded two late goals, leading to a heartbreaking 2-2 draw. A lapse in concentration from goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who palmed a harmless ball for a corner, paved the way for Mozambique's equalizer in the 94th minute. This blunder ended Ghana's Afcon hopes and sealed Hughton's fate as the manager.

The Ghanaian football fraternity now awaits the GFA's roadmap for the future direction of the Black Stars. The post-mortem of this Afcon debacle will undoubtedly shape the next chapter in Ghana's footballing journey as they seek to bounce back from this unexpected setback. The GFA faces the challenge of appointing a new manager and rebuilding the team's confidence for future competitions. Ghana's passionate football fans are left with a sense of disappointment. Still, they also hold onto hope for a brighter footballing future as the nation looks to regain its status as a football powerhouse on the African continent.