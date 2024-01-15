Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign took a troubling turn as head coach Chris Hughton faced a frightening incident

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign took a troubling turn as head coach Chris Hughton faced a frightening incident with fans following a surprising 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, reported by GOAL. The former Nottingham Forest and Brighton boss encountered scenes of dismay as supporters expressed their frustration, with some taking it to an extreme level.

The Black Stars experienced a late heartbreak in their opening AFCON game, conceding a 92nd-minute winner to Garry Rodrigues. The disappointment on the field quickly translated into dismay from the stands, and Hughton found himself in the crossfire of angry fans at the team's hotel. Reports vary on the severity of the confrontation, with conflicting accounts suggesting a fan was either arrested for attacking Hughton or merely expressing discontent with strong language.

Journalist Saddick Adams claimed on social media that a fan was arrested for physically attacking Hughton, necessitating the intervention of Ghanaian diplomats and involvement of Ivorian police. However, Muftawu Nabila Abdulai contradicted these reports, stating that a supporter used foul language, leading to security intervention, but no arrest was made.

Addressing the disappointing loss to Cape Verde, Hughton expressed profound disappointment, emphasizing the team's initial intentions and their failure to meet the expectations of the Ghanaian people. Despite a setback, Hughton remains focused on the upcoming challenge, with the Black Stars set to clash with Egypt and football maestro Mohamed Salah on Thursday.

Chris Hughton took the reins of the Ghana national side in March 2023, aiming to lead the team to AFCON success. With four wins, four defeats, and three draws in his 11 games at the helm, Hughton faces a critical juncture in steering Ghana's AFCON journey. The upcoming match against Egypt becomes pivotal for redemption and resurgence in the prestigious tournament.