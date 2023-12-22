The Giants' secret weapon to defeat the Eagles is...Cade York?

The kicker carousel continues to spin for the New York Giants as they prepare to face their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly on Christmas Day. At least their latest addition has a championship pedigree, albeit a college one.

On Thursday, the Giants placed kicker Randy Bullock on injured reserve, ending his season. Cade York, who has been on the team's practice squad, will replace Bullock, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

York was a member of the LSU Tigers team that won the 2020 College Football Playoff. He served as the starting kicker on that squad, making the SEC All-Freshman Team and second-team All-SEC.

A sophomore campaign followed that saw York make second-team All-American. After making all 75 extra-point attempts and 33-of-39 field goal attempts, York entered the 2022 NFL draft.

York gets another shot

Things in the NFL haven't gone as well as York's college career did. Drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns, York went just 24-of-32 on field goal attempts in his rookie season.

After a difficult preseason in 2023, the Browns waived York. He was signed to the Tennessee Titans' practice squad in August, and in early November, was signed from the Titans to the Giants' active roster. He quickly reverted to Big Blue's practice squad, where York's been since Bullock signed.

Once York attempts a field goal for New York, he will be the fourth player to do so this season. The team's woes at kicker feel emblematic of their struggles maintaining momentum from last season to 2023.

Last season, Graham Gano was a rock as the team's kicker. Only five players had a better field-goal percentage (minimum 30 attempts) than Gano did, and he hit several big kicks on the Giants' run to the playoffs.

As the Giants struggle through a 2023 season that will almost certainly end after 17 games, the kicker position has been constantly unsettled.

Coincidence? Perhaps. But it's just another reason to fret as the Giants prepare to take on the 10-4 Eagles.