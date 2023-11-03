The New York Giants have now signed a second kicker to compete with Randy Bullock after losing Graham Gano to injury.

It's been a rough season for the New York Giants so far and things took a turn after kicker Graham Gano fell to injury. The front office made the decision to sign Randy Bullock as the replacement, however, they feel it's necessary to have a kicker position battle after signing another player.

New York will have Bullock duke it out with Cade York after signing him from the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's not clear who will be named the starter, as the Giants will evaluate both players over the weekend.

“In addition to signing Randy Bullock to their practice squad, the Giants also signed Cade York from the Titans practice squad. So, two kicker options with Graham Gano's season over thanks to knee surgery.”

The Giants are smart to bring in two kickers to compete for the starting job. Bullock is a solid veteran but has been inconsistent throughout his career. Meanwhile, York is a second-year player trying to prove he has what it takes to play in the NFL.

Two kickers in very different points of their career. Last season on the Titans, Randy Bullock was 100 percent when kicking from 39 yards or closer. From 40 plus yards out, he was 70 percent.

As for York, he was less efficient while playing for the Cleveland Browns. He finished his rookie campaign going 75 percent on his attempts. But if he can show improvement, then York has a real chance at being named the Giants' starter in Week 9.