The Giants are shuffling things up at the kicker position.

The New York Giants have made some changes to their special teams unit Friday as they prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots. Starting kicker Graham Gano inked a three-year extension in September, but he was placed on injured reserve in early November with knee issues. The Giants have now added veteran kicker Randy Bullock to their active roster while adding second-year kicker Cade York to the practice squad after recently waiving him. The latest roster moves were first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

York, 22, was a fourth-round pick (124th overall) of the Cleveland Browns in last year's NFL Draft. He made just 24-of-32 field goal attempts (75%) for the Browns in 2022 and was released by the team this past August after preseason struggles.

The move marks a reunion between the Giants and Bullock, 33, who appeared in one game for New York in the 2016 season. A fifth-round pick (161st overall) of the Houston Texans in the 2012 NFL Draft, Bullock has also appeared for the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennesee Titans. Bullock has made 213-of-255 career field goal attempts (83.5%).

Giants vs. Patriots futility

Sunday's matchup between the Giants and Patriots is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair, as it features the two lowest-scoring teams in the NFL this season.

The Giants' 149 total points rank 31st among 32 NFL teams, while the Patriots' 141 points put them dead last. The two teams are also tied with the Las Vegas Raiders with 10 touchdown passes, good for 23rd among NFL teams in 2023. The two teams' field goal kicking capabilities are equally terrible. New England ranks 30th in the league with 17 made field goals, while New York ranks 28th with 19.