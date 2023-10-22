The New York Giants have elevated quarterback Tommy DeVito from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, according to Bob Brookover of NJ.com.

With the Giants elevating Tommy DeVito, it appears that Daniel Jones, who was listed as questionable with a neck injury that he suffered back in the loss to the Miami Dolphins, is unlikely to play. The Giants did the same maneuver last week when they played the Buffalo Bills and Tyrod Taylor started the game.

It seems as if Tyrod Taylor will start again for the Giants, if Daniel Jones is not able to play. Leading up to the Bills game, Jones did not practice, and he was ruled out on the Friday before the game. This week, Jones practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, but was not cleared for contact. That is the biggest step for Jones in his recovery from the next injury. The right move is to keep him off the field until he is cleared by doctors to take hits.

This is not the first time Jones has suffered a neck injury in his career. The one he suffered in 2021 while playing against the Philadelphia Eagles ended his season. He also got a procedure done on his neck that offseason. Jones has said that this is not the same injury, and head coach Brian Daboll said that his season is not over.

In the meantime, the Giants will look to pick up their second win on the season by beating the Commanders at home, likely with Taylor under center.