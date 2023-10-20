As absurd as it may sound given their 1-5 record, the New York Giants might actually be heading into Sunday with some momentum. They pushed the Buffalo Bills to the brink on the road in prime time (it ended in some controversy) in Week 6 and now are gearing up for a crucial divisional matchup with the Washington Commanders. The starting quarterback should be instrumental in determining the outcome of this must-win game.

But it is still not completely clear who that will be. Daniel Jones is nursing a neck injury he suffered against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 and has a key obstacle to clear before he can realistically take the field.

“The Giants are listing QB Daniel Jones as questionable for Sunday vs. the Commanders,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted on X Friday afternoon. “Still not cleared for contact, per Brian Daboll earlier so he might be on the wrong side of questionable right now.” Based on that report, Tyrod Taylor appears to be in line to make his second consecutive start.



The veteran took care of the ball and completed almost 67 percent of his passes last Sunday night but made a costly error at the end of the first half that was ultimately the difference between a miraculous win and another gut-wrenching loss. Regardless of who is under center, New York cannot afford any more sloppiness when it hosts Washington.

Jones' fate rests in the hands of the doctors, who might be reluctant to give him the green light given the nature of his injury. The head and neck area is of the utmost concern and must not be taken lightly. Fans will wait for a final update but are probably already preparing for Tyrod Taylor's quest for redemption.