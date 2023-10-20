Wide receiver Cole Beasley is done with the New York Giants. The veteran pass-catcher signed with the team this offseason and ended up on the Giants practice squad. Now, before ever stepping on the field for Big Blue, Beasley is done ahead of the Giants' Week 7 matchup with the Washington Commanders, and it’s because he asked out.

“The #Giants and WR Cole Beasley are mutually parting ways today, sources say,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday. “Beasley asked for his release off the practice squad and it was granted.”

While Beasley hasn’t made any comments yet about asking for his release, there could be multiple reasons for it.

What's next for Cole Beasley?

Beasley was semi-retired in 2022 when he came back to play for one of his former teams, the Buffalo Bills. This offseason, he signed with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, surely expecting to play on a team that made the playoffs last season.

The veteran WR didn’t make the 53-man roster out of camp, spent time on injured reserve and hasn’t been on the active roster yet this season. Plus, the Giants are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Commanders at 1-5.

Beasley’s next move will help explain his decision. There is a chance he finally retires for good, and there is a chance he signs with an actual contender to give them wideout depth down the stretch. Even a reunion with the Bills isn’t out of the question.

If Beasley does hang it up — either by choice or due to lack of options — he’ll finish his solid 11-year NFL career with 556 receptions for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns.