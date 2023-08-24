New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney suffered a frightening “medical event” in training camp on Wednesday, but the good news is that head coach Brian Daboll says Sweeney is back in the facility after the scary incident.

Daboll told reporters that Sweeney is back in the Giants’ facility on Thursday, and Pro Football Talk reports the 28-year-old is “walking around and looking good.” A day after the incident, though, the team isn’t giving many more details, including what the medical event was or if the tight end went to the hospital after trainers worked on him for several minutes and he was carted off the practice field with his shirt off.

Sweeney, who was Damar Hamlin’s teammate on the Buffalo Bills last year, missed the end of the 2020 NFL season after developing myocarditis (a heart condition) following a bout of COVID-19.

The three-year NFL veteran signed with the Giants ahead of training camp this offseason thanks to his familiarity with Brian Daboll’s system after their time together in Buffalo. After coming into the league as a seventh-round pick in 2019, Sweeney has 18 career catches for 165 yards and one touchdown.

It remains to be seen how the Tommy Sweeney medical event will affect his status on the Giants’ roster. Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller is the team’s starter this season, and 2022 fourth-round pick, Daniel Bellinger, is the backup. Sweeney has been competing with journeyman TE Lawrence Cager for the third, and possibly final, tight end slot on the Giants’ depth chart.