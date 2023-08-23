New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney suffered a “scary” “medical event” at training camp on Wednesday but is awake, alert, and in stable condition, according to reports coming out of New Jersey. While details aren't yet known about exactly what happend, Sweeney did miss time in 2020 with a heart issue related to COVID-19.

Giants beat reporters described a “scary scene” at training camp on Wednesday as Sweeney suffered some type of medical emergency that required significant medical attention.

Giants.com managing editor Dan Salomone tweeted an update shortly after the incident, writing “Update: TE Tommy Sweeney had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room. He is stable, alert and conversant.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Several reports also noted that once Sweeney headed to the locker room on a cart, he was shirtless.

Both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen we on the field at the time and stayed with Sweeney until medical personnel carted the 6-foot-4, 251-pound pass-catcher off the field.

While no one wants to speculate about exactly what happened until more information is available, it is hard not to hear the few details about this incident that are available and not think of the situation that happened with Sweeney’s former teammate, Damar Hamlin.

Sweeney is a 28-year-old Giants tight end who has played three seasons in the NFL as a 2019 seventh-round pick out of Boston College. As a rookie, he played under Daboll with the Buffalo Bills and signed with New York as a free agent this offseason. He is currently competing with Lawrence Cager in Giants training camp to be the third TE on the roster behind Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger.