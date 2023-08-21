There is one New York Giants preseason game to go before Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys arrives. In that time, the team will have to cut down the current squad to make the 53-man roster for the upcoming season. There are several deep positions groups on the Giants' roster, which means that there will be some surprising names, including veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who won’t make the team.

WR Jamison Crowder

The wide receiver group may be the deepest spot on the 2023 Giants roster. The team has several players coming back from last season and added new pass-catchers in the NFL draft and free agency.

Most teams keep seven receivers but the Giants have so much talent at that position, they may keep eight. Even if that is the case, veteran Jamison Crowder is likely on the wrong side of the equation.

Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Cole Beasley, and rookies Jalin Hyatt and Bryce Ford-Wheaton are the likely WRs on the sideline during the Giants' Week 1 game.

Beasley and Ford-Wheaton were the two wideouts that Crowder was mainly competing with. Beasley and head coach Brian Daboll go way back to their Buffalo Bills days and Ford-Wheaton has a ton of potential and is dominating on special teams, which is something Crowder, 30, isn't equipped to do anymore.

In addition Jamison Crowder, there are several other New York wide receivers who should get an honorable mention as somewhat surprising roster cuts. David Sills V and Collin Johnson likely won't make the team either, although they could end up on the practice squad.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Tight end is another position that is deep and where the numbers game just isn’t going to work out for a talented TE. Tommy Sweeney is yet another player that Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen brought over from Buffalo, but he may be the odd man out ahead of the Giants' Week 1 matchup.

Pro Bowler Darren Waller and second-year TE Daniel Bellinger are locks for the Giants roster. After that, the team will likely only keep one more tight end, so it comes down to Sweeney or Lawrence Cager.

Cager is a converted college wide receiver and is two years younger than Sweeney. Both players have performed well during the Giants' preseason games and training camp, so this may just come down to upside. And in that battle, Cager has the clear edge.

OG Shane Lemieux

Shane Lemieux has started 11 games at guard in his last two seasons in New York, but after starting nine in his rookie season, he’s started just one in each of the last two campaigns and never seems to be able to hold down the job long-term.

The numbers game here in the Giants' 53-man roster is the balance of guards vs. tackles on the team’s offensive line.

Ben Bredeson and Mark Glowinski will be the Giants’ starting guards, while Joshua Ezeudu, Tyre Phillips, and Marcus McKethan should all be backups. While these players do have some center and tackle flexibility, they leave Daboll with only one more roster spot, and that needs to go to a true swing tackle.

The G Men don’t have a ton of depth at tackle, but Matt Peart has had a solid training camp and performed relatively well during the Giants' preseason. Keeping him makes the most sense based on the Giants' roster construction, and that probably brings an end to Lemieux’s career with Big Blue.