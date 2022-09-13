Gisele Bundchen ‘frustrated’ with Tom Brady’s unretirement, return to Buccaneers

It has been widely reported that Tom Brady’s decision to unretire and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has led to his “fight” with wife Gisele Bundchen. Now, latest rumors are doubling down on that claim.

According to People, Bundchen grew “frustrated” over the fact that Brady has put his career first over family. When the Buccaneers QB retired, he did mention his desire to be a full-time father to his kids and husband to Gisele. Sure enough, those plans had to take the back seat once again when he opted to take a U-Turn just over a month after he retired.

“Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” a source told People. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

The latest report also corroborated previous rumors of Gisele Bundchen leaving their Tampa home. Previous rumors said she went to Costa Rica but has since returned. She is still “spending time away from” Tom Brady, though, and is said to be currently in New York City to handle her other works.

For what it’s worth, despite the rumored disagreements they have, Bundchen showed support and love for Brady in their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

The two are trying to make their relationship work, and it definitely looks like they are both trying. Perhaps Brady’s 11-day absence during the preseason had something to do with their current strained relationship?

Whatever the case may be, here’s to hoping that the they work things out and get back together.