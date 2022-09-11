What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason.

It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He reportedly didn’t just bond with his family all cooped up at home. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bucs QB took his family on an August vacation for the first time in his decades-long NFL career.

Via Rapoport:

“As for his 11-day hiatus, sources say Brady spent the bulk of it in the Bahamas at a private resort with his family, making good on a mid-retirement promise he made to his wife, Gisele, that he would vacation with them in August for the first time in two decades. During his time off, the Bucs left him alone to be with his family, fully respectful. There were no football conversations, the source said, no playbooks mailed to the Bahamas. It was his personal situation, and they allowed him to live.”

Eleven days in a private resort with no work allowed alongside your beautiful wife and kids sounds like heaven to the average human being. But to a football-crazy and competitively wired guy like Tom Brady, that’s a much greater ask given that he’s looking to get back to the Super Bowl later this season. Brady is said to be edging closer towards retirement – for real this time (we think) – come season’s end so these vacations will become the norm for him sooner than later.