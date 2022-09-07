Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly yet to reconcile with his wife Gisele Bundchen after their recent fight.

For those not in the know, Brady and Bundchen allegedly fought over the QB’s decision to unretire. TB12 initially called it a career this offseason and emphasized his desire to focus on family, but just a little over a month later, he took a U-Turn and decided to give football another year.

Bundchen reportedly left their Tampa home and headed to Costa Rica. She has since returned to Miami, though, as she was spotted spending time with her kids. Despite that, a new Page Six update noted that the two have not patched things up, with the model yet to return to their house.

“She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa,” a source told Page Six. “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

There have also been divorce rumors surrounding the two, but Page Six said while some insiders see that possibility, those recent talks are “not true.”

For what it’s worth, Tom Brady has not addressed the rumored fight with Gisele Bundchen so far. However, he did share his struggles of balancing family and football in the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast.

“You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening,” Brady said. “Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life.

“And I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well.”