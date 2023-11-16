We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Golden Knights-Canadiens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Vegas Golden Knights will head to Quebec to face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Golden Knights-Canadiens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden Knights lost 3-0 to the Washington Capitals in their last game. Unfortunately, the Knights could not get any puck into the net. Logan Thompson made 28 saves on 30 shots. Moreover, the Knights fired 35 shots at the Canadiens, with none of them going in. The Golden Knights won 69 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay while killing off all three penalties. The Golden Knights leveled nine hits and blocked seven shots. Regardless, they did not get good shots. Jack Eichel had three shots, Jonathan Marchessault had two shots, and Mark Stone had three.

The Canadiens lost 2-1 to the Calgary Flames. Initially, it was scoreless after the first period. They allowed the Flames to score twice. However, they could not tie it in the third. Sam Montembeault made 27 saves on 29 shots. Conversely, they fired 35 shots on the net. The Habs won 50 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 0 for 4 on the powerplay while killing all three penalties. The Canadiens leveled 18 hits while blocking nine shots. Likewise, the Flames blocked 20 of their shots.

The Canadiens lead the all-time series 9-8. However, the Knights defeated the Habs 3-2 on October 31, 2023. The Golden Knights have won four in a row in this series.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Canadiens Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+116)

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canadiens

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread

The Knights could not get anything in the net on Tuesday. Now, they hope to bounce back. They have the offensive skill players to do that as they try to pick up a big road win against the Habs.

Eichel has six goals and nine assists, with three powerplay conversions. However, he has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning only 111 faceoffs and losing 133. Stone has four goals and 10 assists, with one powerplay marker. Likewise, he has notched two game-winning goals. Marchessault has six goals and three assists, including two powerplay goals. Therefore, look for him to remain a threat on the extra-man attack. William Karlsson has eight goals and 10 assists, with one powerplay conversion. Amazingly, he has converted on 28.6 percent of his shots. Karlsson also has been exceptional in the faceoff circle, winning 128 faceoffs and losing 81. Meanwhile, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has one goal and nine assists through 11 games. Pietrangelo has also blocked 28 shots. Additionally, Shea Theodore has three goals and nine assists.

The Knights will likely turn to Adin Hill in the net today. Amazingly, he is 7-1-1 with a 1.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939. Hill also has two shutouts to his credit.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting opportunities. Then, they need a good defense to shut down the Habs.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Canadiens are near the bottom of the standings once again. Now, they will face a tough team that is coming off a shutout loss. The Habs have some players that can do some damage on the ice.

Cole Caufield has five goals and nine assists, with two powerplay markers. Therefore, look for the Habs to look for him first. Sean Monahan has six goals and seven assists, with three powerplay conversions. Additionally, he has won 164 faceoffs and lost 1110. Nick Suzuki has six goals and seven assists, with three powerplay goals. Also, he has won 111 faceoffs and lost 107. Defenseman Michael Matheson has four goals and eight assists, with three powerplay snipes. Also, he has blocked 35 shots.

But the key to this game will be defense and goaltending. Thus, the Habs will turn to Jake Allen, who comes in with a record of 3-3-1 with a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. How will the Canadiens shut down this powerful offense?

The Canadiens will cover the spread if their snipers can get good opportunities on the net. Then, they need to defend the perimeter and avoid taking penalties in crucial situations.

Final Golden Knights-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

It is rare for the Knights to take a shutout loss. Therefore, the prudent thing to do would be to expect them to bounce back in a major way. Expect the Golden Knights to come out firing. Ultimately, they will cover the spread.

Final Golden Knights-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+116)