The Washington Capitals come home after winning the last two on the road as they face the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Capitals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Golden Knights come into the game 12-2-1 on the year, holding the highest point total in the entire NHL currently. Still, it has been a small struggle as of late. The Anaheim Ducks gave them their first regulation loss of the year, and then they lost two in a row after falling to the Kings. Last time out they faced the Sharks. In that one, the Golden Knights returned to winning. They scored in the first minute of the game and would lead 2-0 after the first period. After not scoring in the second, the Golden Knights added three in the first ten minutes of the third and would win 5-0 over the Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have increased in recent rankings, winning three of their last four, and six of their last eight games overall. Last time out, they faced the New York Islanders. It started with a goal from Alex Ovechkin that gave the Capitals the lead, but the Islanders would tie it up. The Capitals then scored twice in the second period, and Ovi would add an empty netter in the third as the Capitals won 4-1.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Capitals Odds

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Capitals Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -172

Washington Capitals: +142

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV

Why The Golden Knights Will Win

The Golden Knights have five players over ten points this year. It is led by William Karlsson, who has 18 points in the year. He has eight goals with ten assists to lead the team this year. He has also scored once on the power play and two assists. Next on the team is Jack Eichel, who is second in both goals and points this year. He is coming into the game with six goals on the year and nine assists. Three of those goals have come on the power play this year. Mark Stone is third on the team in points this year, sitting with 13. He has four goals this year with ten assists. His ten assists are tied with Karlsson for the team lead this year.

Shea Theodore is right behind them in assists and is the top-scoring defenseman this year. He comes into the game with three goals and nine assists on the year. That gives him 12 points, while he has five assists and a goal on the power play. Rounding out the guys over ten points is Chandler Stephenson. He comes in with two goals and eight assists this year while having three assists on the power play.

On the power play the Golden Knights are 12th this year. They have converted 22.4 percent of the chances this year, good for 11 goals on the power play this season. The Golden Knights are also ninth when man down this year, killing off 85.1 percent of penalties.

The Golden Knights will start Logan Thompson in the goal today. He is 5-1-0 this year with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Both of those marks rank in the top 15 in the NHL. Last time out was the first loss of the season for him. It was also the first time all year he was below .920 in save percentage.

Why The Capitals Will Win

The Capitals offense this year, as with most years, is led by Alex Ovechkin. He is the team leader in points, and surprisingly enough, assists as well. He has four goals in the year but with seven assists. His 11 points lead the team, while his four goals are second. The team leader in goals this year is Dylan Strome. He comes into the game with six of them, but without an assist, he tied for fifth on the team in points. Second on the team in points, and tied with Ovechkin for the most assists in defenseman John Carlson. He comes in with one goal and seven assists on the season to give him eight points.

Beyond the top guys, Tom Wilson is also being productive. He has three goals and five assists on the year, to give him eight points. Still, he has just one assist on the power play and has not scored when man-up this year. Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov has picked up production lately. He now has three goals and five assists on the year, as well. Still, like Wilson, he does not have a power-play goal.

The power play has been an issue for the Capitals, as they sit tied for 30th in the league at a 7.9 percent conversion rate. They have just three goals on the power play this year, with one coming from Ovechkin and the other two from Strome. Still, they have scored twice when down a man this year.

Charlie Lindgren will be defending the net for the Capitals today. He has made two stats this year and is 2-1-0 on the season. Lindgren comes in with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage on the year. Last time out he was able to shut down one of the best offensive units in the NHL, holding the Devils to just two goals on 26 shots.

Final Golden Knights-Capitals Prediction & Pick

In the last four games, the Captial's defense has been solid for the most part. They held the best offense in the Eastern Conference to two goals while holding the Islanders and Blue Jackets to just one each. Meanwhile, they have been scoring better in the last three games, well above their season average. The Capitals seem to have figured out a formula for them to win. Meanwhile, Vegas has lost two of their last four games. The two wins were complete domination though, winning a combined 12-0. This game will be decided early. If the Golden Knights get up early, expect them to coast, but if it is a close game early on, take the Capitals to win.

Final Golden Knights-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (+142)