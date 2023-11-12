Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin put on a show on Saturday to lead Washington to a win over the Islanders.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is still a huge nightmare for the New York Islanders after all these years. On Saturday, the Russian sniper netted not just one but two goals versus the Isles to help the Caps secure a 4-1 victory on the road.

In doing so, Ovechkin also moved up the list of all-time goal-scorers against the Islanders, per ESPN Sports & Info.

“Alex Ovechkin recorded his 43rd career goal vs the Islanders. With that, he ties Mark Recchi for the 4th-most vs the Islanders in NHL history.”

Ovechkin had been on an uncharacteristic goal-less drought prior to his success in the Islanders games. Before that, he failed to find the back of the net in six consecutive games, though, he was able to create offensive via four assists over that same stretch. Still, it's goals that has made Ovi such a generationally dangerous offensive player in the NHL.

The 38-year-old Ovechkin put the Capitals on the board first against New York with a goal off of an assist from Evgeny Kuznetsov in the opening period. He added to his goal production with an empty-netter late in regulation.

Every goal for Ovechkin is a step closer for him to tying and breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record for most career goals in the NHL. The Great One still holds the record with 894 goals, while Ovechkin is second with 826 goals to his name.

Ovechkin will look to stay hot and add more to his total when the Caps take on the Vegas Golden Knights at home on Tuesday.