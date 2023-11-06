Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson reflected on his team's third-period comeback to hand the Vegas Golden Knights their first regulation loss.

The Anaheim Ducks entered the third period on Sunday needing a spark. They trailed the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 in front of their home fans. If they didn't do something, Vegas would improve to 12-0-1 on the season, avoiding a regulation loss once again. Thankfully, John Gibson and the Ducks didn't let that happen.

Anaheim defeated the defending Stanley Cup champions 4-2 on Sunday. Their four unanswered goals in the final frame spurred them to their seventh victory on the young season. Furthermore, Anaheim's comeback against Vegas kept their winning streak alive and extended it to six games.

After the game, goalie John Gibson met with Bally Sports West reporter Aly Lozoff for a postgame interview. He lauded his team's ability to continuously find ways to win. Even if those wins don't come exactly how they draw it up.

“Maybe it wasn't our prettiest in the first, but I think as the game got on, we got stronger,” the Ducks goaltender told Lozoff. “We really stuck to our gameplan and found a way to win. It doesn't really matter how as long as you find a way to get two points.”

Veteran forward Adam Henrique began the scoring on Sunday. He slotted home a loose puck off a blocked shot just before their power play expired to get the Ducks on the board. Later in the period, Sam Carrick took control of a loose puck in front of the Vegas goal and scored his first of two goals to tie the game.

With a little less than four minutes remaining, Anaheim took the lead for good. Mason McTavish was in the right place at the right time. He scored his sixth of the year off a wide shot to put the Ducks in the driver's seat. Carrick scored his second on an empty net for the proverbial nail in the coffin.

The Ducks certainly hope to keep the momentum going in their next game. Anaheim takes the ice again on Tuesday against a Pittsburgh Penguins team coming off of a 10-2 shellacking of the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.