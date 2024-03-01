The Vegas Golden Knights continue their eastern swing as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Golden Knights enter the game sitting at 33-20-7 on the year, good for second in the Pacific division. They have struggled as of late, winning just two of their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Boston Bruins. The Bruins started strong, with three goals in the first period, as the Golden Knights were down three heading into the first intermission. In the second period, Paul Cotter and Alex Pietrangelo scored to make it a one-goal game. The Bruins would score again, but Michael Amadio kept making it a one-goal game again before the end of the period. In the third, Chandler Stephenson scored shorthanded to tie the game, but with 4:37 left in the game, the Bruins would score on the power play to win the game 5-4.
Meanwhile, the Sabres are 28-28-4 the year, sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division. They have won four of their last five, and last time out they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brayden Point started the scoring, giving the Lightning the lead, but Alex Tuch would tie the game before the end of the period. In the second, the Lightning once again took the lead, but Tage Thompson would tie the game in the third on a power play goal. In overtime, Rasmus Dahlin would win the game on his own power-play goal, as the Sabres took a 3-2 overtime victory.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Sabres Odds
Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+198)
Moneyline: -120
Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-245)
Moneyline: +100
Over: 5.5 (-138)
Under: 5.5 (+112)
How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Sabres
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN+/HULU
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden Knights come into the game 15th in the NHL in goals per game at 3.20. Mark Stone has had the way this year for the Golden Knights. He had 16 goals and 37 assists, for a team-leading 53 points before going out with an injury. He also had four goals and ten assists on the power play as well. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will be without another major point producer. Jack Eichel is still out as well, and with him, 19 goals and 25 assists are gone from the lineup.
The Golden Knights still have Jonathan Marchessault, who leads the teams in goal. He comes in with 32 goals this year and 20 assists, sitting second on the team in 52 total points. He also has six goals and seven assists on the power play. William Karlsson has also been solid this year. He has 20 goals and 21 assists on the year, with five goals and seven assists on the power play. He also has played in just 48 of the team's 60 games this year. Rounding out the top-scoring options is Ivan Barbashev. He comes into the game sitting with 14 goals and 21 assists, good for 35 points.
The Golden Knights have not had as much success on the power play, sitting 20th in the NHL with a 19.3 percent success rate. They are also 12th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 80.9 percent success rate.
Adin Hill is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 15-6-2 on the year with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. His goals-against average is sixth in the NHL while his save percentage is third in the NHL. He struggled last time out, allowing five goals on 32 shots. This month he has a .896 save percentage, and a 3.37 goals-against average, going just 3-4-0.
Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Sabres sit 24th in the NHL in goals per game this year, at 2.88 goals per game on the season. They are led at the forward position by Casey Mittelstadt. He leads the team in assists this year. Mittelstadt has 13 goals and 32 assists, for 45 total points. He has not been a factor in the power play though, with just one goal and six assists this year. Meanwhile, the Sabres's most potent point option comes from the blue line. Rasmus Dahlin comes into the game with 15 goals and 31 assists, good for 46 total points. He has five goals and 13 assists on the power play.
The leading goal scorer for the Sabres is JJ Peterka. He comes into the game with 19 goals this year, plus 18 assists, having him fourth on the team with 37 total points. He is just behind Alex Tuch, who comes in with 17 goals and 23 assists this year, for his 40 points. Tuch has also played in seven fewer games. The best scoring option on the power play has been Jeff Skinner. Eight of Skinner's 19 goals have come on the power play, while two of his 17 assists have come in those situations as well.
The Sabres's power play has struggled this year sitting 27th in the NHL with a 16.1 percent success rate. The Sabres are 18th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with a 78.9 percent success rate.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal in this game. Luukkonen comes in at 18-15-2 on their with a 2.46 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He is ninth in the league in both goals-against average and save percentage. Luukkonen has been solid so far in February, sitting 6-4 with a 2.09 goals against average and a .926 save percentage on the month. He has allowed more than three goals in just one start this month.
Final Golden Knights-Sabres Prediction & Pick
The Sabres are not a great scoring team, but they have the defense and goaltending to slow down even the best of scoring attacks. Aidn Hill has not been playing great, and the Golden Knights are just 14-11-5 on the road this year. This will be a tight game and could come down to a few saves. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can make those big saves, and that will be the difference in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Golden Knights-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (+100)