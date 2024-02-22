The Buffalo Sabres are nowhere near making the playoffs this season, which means they could be sellers at the trade deadline. There's been a lot of interest in one of their best players in Alex Tuch, but it appears he's not only happy to stay put but the Sabres also value him, as reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.
Tuch is a solid piece for this organization and has two years remaining on his contract. Plus, he only makes around $4.75 million per season, which is a steal for a player of his caliber. Tuch, who came over in the Jack Eichel trade from the Vegas Golden Knights, has scored 16 goals and tallied 22 assists in 2023-24 in 49 contests. He also hails from Syracuse, which means Tuch gets to play in his home state. It doesn't get much better than that.
Yes, there's no question every player would love to be a contender, but Tuch is a main option on the Sabres and has every opportunity to develop his game. Plus, Buffalo is motivated to get back to the playoff as soon as humanly possible and they know Tuch is an integral part of them playing postseason hockey.
The Sabres are sitting at 25-27-4 on the season, which puts them in sixth place in the heavily competitive Atlantic Division. The playoffs aren't out of the question just yet, but it will be an uphill battle. Tuch scored the decisive goal on Wednesday evening in a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, proving his worth once again.