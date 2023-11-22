It is two of the top teams in the Western Conference as we continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Stars prediction and pick.

It is two of the top teams in the Western Conference as the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Golden Knights enter the game at 13-4-2 on the year, but they have lost three of their last four, including being shut out twice in that span. In their last game, they faced the Penguins. The Penguins scored just 2:13 into the game to give them a 1-0 lead. In the second they would score again and then would add an empty net goal in the third. Alex Nedeljikovic stopped at 38 shots he faced in the game, on the way to a shutout victory.

Meanwhile, the Stars come into the game at 12-4-1. they have been great as of late, winning five of their last six games. Last time out, thye played the Rangers. In that game, the Rangers got out to a 1-0 lead in the first period and then would add to it in the second. Still, Jamie Benn made it a one-goal game in the second, making it 2-1 going into the third. The Stars would then score five goals in the third period and would end up winning 6-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Stars Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +112

Dallas Stars: -134

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Golden Knights Will Win

The Golden Knights have six players over ten points this year, with one over 20 points. The leader is William Karlsson, who has 20 points on the year. He has nine goals with 11 assists to lead the team this year. He has also scored once on the power play and three assists.

Next on the team is Jack Eichel, who is second in both goals and points this year. He is coming into the game with seven goals on the year and 12 assists. Four of those goals have come on the power play this year, as have two of the assets. Mark Stone is third on the team in points this year, sitting with 18. He has five goals this year with 13 assists. His 13 assists sit him second on the team this year, while his six assists on the power play are also second on the team.

Shea Theodore leads the team in assists this year. He enters the game with 14 of them, with eight coming on the power play. Adding in his five goals, he is tied for this on the team in points. Jonathan Marchessault is tied for the team leads in goals. He has nine of them, with four assists this year to give him 13 points. Finally, Chandler Morrison comes in with two goals and eight assists to give him ten points on the year.

On the power play the Golden Knights are ninth this year. They have converted 23.1 percent of the chances this year, good for 15 goals on the power play this season. The Golden Knights are also tenth when man down this year, killing off 84.7 percent of penalties.

The Golden Knights are expected to start Adin Hill. He is 8-2-1 on the year with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Both of those marks are in the top five in the NHL this year. Last time out, he saved 29 of 31 shots, but still took the loss in the game. This month, he has two shutouts, and a .935 save percentage while grabbing three wins.

Why The Stars Will Win

Meanwhile, the Stars sit ninth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.53 goals per outing. They have eight players this year with more than ten points. Joe Pavelski leads them. He comes into the game with the team lead in points and the team lead in goals. Pavelski has eight goals this year with nine assists for his 17 points. Rooper Hintz is tied for second in the team lead in goals, and is second in points, just one behind Pavelski. He has seven goals this year and nine assists to give him 16 points.

Jason Robertson sits third on the team in points. Robertson started the season slow but has picked up. He has five goals and ten assists on the year for his 15 points. Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnson comes in tied for second on the team in goals this year. He has seven goals and seven assists this year for his 14 points. Further, Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin sit tied for fourth on the team in goals. Both of them have six goals this year, while Duchene has nine assists and Seguin has eight.

The Stars are a middle-of-the-road team on the power play sitting 13th in the NHL this year. They have converted 21.4 percent of their chances on the season, with 12 power-play goals. This is one of the best units on the penalty kill though. They rank third in the NHL with an 89.1 percent kill rate.

Jake Oettinger is expected to start in goal today. He is 8-3-1 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He has made seven starts this month, and gone 4-3 with a .905 save percentage. Last time out, he was a part of a collapse for the Stars. He allowed five goals on 37 shots and the Starts would lose 6-3.

Final Golden Knights-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars are having a great year, and have a solid goalie going today in Jake Oettinger. Still, the Golden Knights are averaging over 3 goals per game this year and can carry the puck into the zone with ease. Aidn Hill has been solid this year, and while he is not coming off his best start of the year, that is an abnormality, not the normal. Still, these are two of the best teams in the NHL this year, and it will be a close game. The Golden Knights have struggled in the last four games, and the fix for that is not facing the Stars. With that, take the Stars in this one.

