The Dallas Stars are honoring team legend Mike Modano with an extremely rare honor when they play the Los Angeles Kings in March.

The Dallas Stars have already given team legend Mike Modano a rather high honor. In 2014, they retired his jersey number, placing his name among other franchise greats in the process. However, Dallas has one more honor up their sleeve. And in March 2024, we will see that honor on full display.

Dallas has announced that the team will unveil a statue in honor of their former captain. Modano and Stars fans can catch their first look at the statue on March 16 when the team welcomes the Los Angeles Kings to town.

“What Mike did for our franchise, the city of Dallas and the state of Texas will never be forgotten,” said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts, via the team's official website. “With his number hanging in the rafters, we're now thrilled to honor and celebrate the indelible impact he made in an everlasting way.”

According to the team's statement, this statue aims to “embody Modano’s speed and grace” as a player. The Stars legend had a hand in sculpting the statue, as well. “We are grateful for his cooperation in helping achieve the finished product that his fans will enjoy forever,” said artist Omri Amrany.

Modano played 21 seasons in the National Hockey League. He began his career with the Minnesota North Stars in 1989-90. He followed the team when the North Stars relocated to Dallas in 1993-94. Overall, he played 20 years in the Minnesota/Dallas organization.

Meanwhile, he played the final season of his career elsewhere. Modano, a Michigan native, signed with the Detroit Red Wings for the 2010-11 season. He played 40 games for his hometown team, scoring four goals and 15 points.

Modano retired as the highest-scoring American-born player in league history. The Stars legend played 1499 games, scoring 561 goals and 1374 points. Finally, Modano went into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2014.