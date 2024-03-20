Last year was an incredible bounce-back for the Los Angeles Rams. 2022 was a season to forget with injuries to several stars and offensive linemen derailing their chances to even compete. But good health and breakout performances from late-round picks like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams allowed the Rams to make their way back into the playoffs with a 10-7 record.
They're looking to keep the good times rolling in 2024. That has led to them being very active in free agency. Some of the additions they've made, like signing Jonah Jackson, bode well for them sustaining their success from last season. But other moves like signing Colby Parkinson left many scratching their heads. These amount to the best and worst moves the Rams have made so far in free agency.
Best move: signing Jonah Jackson
Perhaps the biggest reason for the Rams' turnaround last season was the play and investment of their offensive line. That unit got completely decimated in 2022 and essentially derailed that season. That year, Los Angeles gave up 59 sacks. Only the Denver Broncos (63) and Indianapolis Colts (60) relinquished more. Matthew Stafford took a beating all year long as a result of the state of the Rams' offensive line and ended up missing eight of the team's last nine games.
But last year was a different story. The Rams added to their line in the draft by selecting TCU's Steve Avila in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Not only was Avila exceptional as a rookie, but the Rams' offensive line as a whole played well and stayed healthy. They went from 59 sacks allowed in 2022 to 34 in 2023. That was the sixth-fewest number in the NFL.
The Rams decided to keep adding to their offensive line to make sure they don't regress by adding former Detroit Lion Jonah Jackson. He inked a three-year $51 million deal with Los Angeles and figures to start at left guard for the team. If he sustains his play from the previous two seasons, this will be a home run signing for the Rams. In that span, Jackson has been one of the best guards in the NFL.
Jonah Jackson since 2022:
928 pass-blocking snaps
53 QB pressures allowed
2 sacks allowed
— PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) March 11, 2024
The Rams have quickly turned what was a glaring weakness into a massive strength. LA should have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL next season and signing Jackson is a big reason why.
Grade: A
Worst move: signing Colby Parkinson
The Rams have never had a supreme talent at tight end in Sean McVay's tenure as head coach. The Gerald Everett experiment did not go as planned when they drafted him in the second round a few years ago. Tyler Higbee has been a fine player for them but is currently rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' playoff loss at the hands of the Lions in January. That quickly became a position of need that they filled with former Seahawk Colby Parkinson.
Parkinson is also a fine player, but he is more known for his blocking acumen. The most receptions he's registered in a season is just 25, a number he's hit in each of the past two seasons. In four years as a pro, Parkinson has just 618 yards to his name.
Part of the reason for his minimal production is that Seattle has had a crowded tight end room during his tenure there. But after inking a three-year $22.5 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed, Parkinson is now the 17th-highest-paid tight end on an annual basis. Higbee is 15th.
Adding depth is understandable, but the Rams have already tried to bolster their tight end room. They acquired former third-round pick Hunter Long from the Miami Dolphins when they traded Jalen Ramsey there. They also drafted former Clemson tight end Davis Allen, who already has more games with 50+ yards in his career (1) than Parkinson (0).
NFL teams value blocking at that position more than the masses do, but paying Parkinson what the Rams doled out for him seems very unnecessary. If Higbee isn't ready for the start of the season, that would make more sense. But there are young players on the roster who could do what Parkinson can as a blocker and more as a receiver at a fraction of the cost. This signing looks like quite the overpay.
Grade: C-