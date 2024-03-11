The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have agreed to terms with guard Jonah Jackson on a three-year, $51 million deal with $34 million guaranteed, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Jonah Jackson will join the Rams after four years with the Detroit Lions and helping them become a competitive team. The Rams have shown a big commitment to their interior offensive line so far this offseason, as the Jackson signing comes after the team re-signed guard Kevin Dotson.
The Rams are hoping to contend next year after a bit of a surprising run to the playoffs in 2023. The signing of Jackson and retention of Kevin Dotson should help with protecting Matthew Stafford, which is key as the quarterback enters the later stages of his career.
Los Angeles is adding another piece to their offense with tight end Colby Parkinson as well, as he is planning to sign with the team on a three-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $15.5 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.. It is an interesting add for the offense, and it takes Colby Parkinson away from the division rival Seahawks.
The Rams have been active so far this offseason, and it will be interesting to monitor their moves as we get further into free agency. There is a solid foundation there, and the team is hoping to take another step forward and go further in the playoffs next season.
Hopefully for the Rams, the offensive line is shored up after these moves, and Matthew Stafford will have more time to operate in the passing game as a result.