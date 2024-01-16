The news confirms what the Rams feared after Higbee went down against the Lions.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore his ACL on Sunday after taking a low hit from the Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“#Rams TE Tyler Higbee did, in fact, tear his ACL after that brutal low hit by #Lions safety Kerby Joseph, source said after the MRI. He faces a challenge to be ready for the start of next season. Joseph wrote on social media: ‘I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or harm their career.' But that type of play has led to numerous knee injuries.”

The play that resulted in Higbee's injury is a controversial one. Lions safety Kerby Joseph was looking to tackle the Rams tight end, and he went low for the block. Higbee came up limping after the play.

Joseph made a similar tackle on TJ Hockenson a month ago, and he was also knocked out with an ACL injury.

While Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams like to throw the ball downfield and hit big play targets, Higbee's versatility in the offense should not be downplayed. During the 2023 season, Higbee recorded 47 receptions on 495 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. He didn't get consistent targets on a week-to-week basis but was still very important to the offense.

The Lions snapped what was the longest playoff losing streak in NFL history (nine straight losses) after outlasting the Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend, 24-23.

Now Higbee's attention turns toward rehabbing his injury and rejoining the Rams as soon a possible.