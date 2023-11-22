The new update didn't add any vehicles, circuits or any new content

A new Gran Turismo 7 update rolled out today, unfortunately removing a money glitch that would help players earn millions of credits in hours. The new update didn't add any vehicles, circuits or any new content. Instead, it focused on fixing several gameplay issues to improve the general experience. However, it seems players already found new, fast ways to farm for credits.

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.41 Patch Notes

Snow courses are finally here! Lake Louise is a completely new original course designed around a fictional ski resort located in the foothills of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks World Heritage Site.

Which of the 3 layouts do you like: Long Track, Short Track, Tri Oval? #GT7 pic.twitter.com/lgNxZfBTz0 — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) November 21, 2023

World Circuits – Repaired an issue in which Performance Points (PP) that determine selected rival cars and bonus rewards did not reflect car characteristics after tuning in Quick Races and Custom Races.

GT Auto – Fixed an issue where on certain cars with a custom wing fitted, the end plates of the wing may not have been colored correctly when painting the whole car in the Livery Editor.

Sport – The issue in which the value of the Driver Rating (DR) could be seen going down in certain instances even if this was not the case has been addressed.

Controller – Fixed an issue in which vibrations were not output correctly when the value of the “Vibration Strength” under the Options menu was set to 130 or higher with the following controllers: DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5 version only.) Thrustmaster T-GT / T-GT II Logitech G G923 Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel



The team also updated their list of known issues – planned for future update

Application Error / Progression Blocker In certain Race Events, the application crashes on the Rewards and Rating screen, preventing any further progression.



Multiplayer:

In the Lobby, there have been cases where “Preparing” is displayed on screen but the Host cannot start the race. All room members leaving and re-entering the room restarts the race.

In the Lobby, there have been cases where players in the same room do not appear on the member list or during the race. In this case, an application error will occur when the host starts the race.

In the Lobby, there have been cases wherein completing a race would not let users progress further.

The glitch we're referring comes from fan exploit that allowed players to earn up to four million credits per hour. The strategy revolved around using a modified vehicle to race with at Daytona against some Tomahawk Xs to earn incredible payouts. Additionally, the process took little time. The developers finally removed the glitch with this update. Therefore, you need to find a different way to farm credits in the game.

However, some players, including YouTuber naffantait showed that the Gran Turismo 7 money glitch still works. However, the payout gives less credits and it takes longer. The time it takes still takes roughly the same time, though perhaps a bit longer. Nevertheless, it still nets players a solid chunk of credits at a quick rate.

Hopefully most GT7 fans found a way to utilize the money glitch before it went away. It allowed for the fastest way to earn an insane amount of credits. Nevertheless, fans must find a new way to rake up some dough to improve their garage. Regardless, the new update should fix numerous issues for other players. We look forward to seeing what the developer plans next for the game.

However, GT7 fans should be glad to know the developers still release new content for the game. The title originally released in March of 2022, but still receives new content. So get comfortable behind the driver seat, and get yourself some credits!

Gran Turismo 7 launched exclusively for PS4 & PS5 in 2022. It marks the eight main installment and 13th overall.

