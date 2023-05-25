Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Gran Turismo 7’s free May update launches later today and comes with three new cars and multiple improvements to the game. Here’s everything you need to know before you press the pedal to the metal. They also released a new trailer showcasing the new vehicles in action.

Gran Turismo 7’s New Cars

The first car introduced in the trailer was the Greening Auto Company Maverick. It will be sold for 300,000cr at Brand Central. This version of the Maverick was awarded best of show at the “2018 SEMA GT Awards”. The Greening Auto Company built the car from the 1971 Ford Maverick’s shell. It uses a roadster shop body and packs a twin-turbo Windsor V8 that packs a walloping 1,200 horsepower. But its insane power doesn’t compromise the control that the driver has. The control logic of the engine can be switched to better suit the needs of the driver.

Another new car joining the lineup is the Nissan GT-R NISMO (R32) ’90. It will be sold at Legends Cars dealership and will cost 400,000cr. There already is a R32-generation Skyline in the game, but the NISMO is special. It was built for Group A racing with a lighter weight, better suspension, and improved aerodynamics. It’s roughly 30kg lighter than the other model, and it’s four-wheel drive system makes it powerful on any road. It’s fitted with fins above the front grille, protectors on the side sills, and a rear spoiler all to improve the car’s speed and control.

Lastly, we see the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce ’67. It will be sold at Legends Cars dealership and will cost 180,000cr. This cool little car was made back in the 1960s, and the two-door coupe you see in the trailer was built in 1967. But don’t be fooled by its size. The car’s 1.6-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine can push the car to speeds of over 110mph.

It’s also weighs barely over a ton. So despite it’s BHP of only 104, it can still leave others in the dust.

Engine Swap, Tuning Shop, and GT Café Extra Menus

It’s now possible for players to utilize an “engine swap” feature within the “Car Maintenance and Service Menu” at GT Auto. It allows players to equip different engines to different applicable cars (must be Collector Level 50). Previously, you had to hope to get the parts you wanted through Roulette Tickets. Now you can just simply buy the part.

Engines are available for any compatible car for 100,000cr. Online players be wary, as certain restrictions for engine swaps have been put in place to prevent overpowered builds.

An all-new “ultimate” category has been added to the tuning shop categories, available at Collector Level 50. The new category adds more tuning options and parts.

Two new extra menu options have been added as well:

Collector Level 37 will gain Extra Menu No.22: “SEMA Gran Turismo Award”

Collector Level 33 will gain Extra Menu No. 23: “Group A”

Both offer a 5-star Roulette Ticket upon collection.

There’s also been the addition of two more scapes, “National Stadium & Lake District”. Now players will have more environments to create some beautiful photography.

Gran Turismo 7 New Courses

Additionally, Five new races are also available to players. Here are the races and their prices ranging from cheapest to most expensive.

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza – Sunday Cup Classic – 30,000cr (2 lap race)

High Speed Ring, Reverse – American Clubman Cup 700 – 65,000cr (5 lap race)

Blue Moon Bay, Infield A Reverse – Nissan GT-R Cup – 70,000cr (5 lap race)

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Super Formula – 160,000cr (15 lap race)

Autopolis, Full Course – Super Formula – 200,000cr (15 lap race)

Overall, the new update adds plenty of free content for GT7 players to come back and maybe entice new players to get into the series.

