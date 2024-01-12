With the Grizzlies losing Ja Morant for the rest of the season, their 2024 NBA trade deadline approach has become much different.

The 2023-24 season has been a season to forget for the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans. A turbulent start to the Grizzlies season was to be expected with their star Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games. But to go 6-19 in those 25 games was an unexpected and unpleasant surprise for everybody.

Memphis went 6-3 in the nine games Morant played since returning from his suspension. But now the Grizzlies will have to prepare for life without Morant once again. He will miss the rest of the season due to a labrum tear.

This changes everything for the Grizzlies and their plans for the rest of the season. Their record and performance (they have a -7.2 net rating when Morant is not on the floor this season according to Cleaning the Glass) would suggest they are not close to a playoff team without their star point guard.

Instead of possibly competing for a championship, the Grizzlies would be better served playing the long game, giving their young players more run and playing for a better lottery pick.

This drastically alters what Memphis might do at the trade deadline. Instead of possibly being buyers at, Memphis will now surely look to sell and gain extra draft capital. But how far will they go in that direction? That question warrants some predictions.

Grizzlies will not trade Marcus Smart

All attention will turn to Marcus Smart with Morant going down. Smart was acquired to be an upgrade over Dillon Brooks in Memphis' eyes. The Grizzlies traded two first-round picks and Tyus Jones to acquire him. That certainly isn't nothing.

Smart has largely lived up to his billing. He hasn't shot it particularly well; his 31.3% mark from behind the arc is the lowest he's shot since the 2017-18 season. But Smart's defense has still been there. The problem has been that the Grizzlies haven't been able to see him with their full squad.

Morant has missed a bunch of time and even Smart has played in only 20 of the 37 games Memphis has played this season. It would seem rash for the Grizzlies to trade him now without getting more data and evidence of how well he fits with their core. Add that with what Memphis paid to acquire him, it seems more likely that the Grizzlies hold onto Smart.

Grizzlies will trade Luke Kennard

The Grizzlies' most likely trade candidate looks to be Luke Kennard; for a few reasons.

For one, Kennard is on essentially an expiring contract. He's making $14.763 million this season and he's owed that same amount next season on a team option. That might be more than what the Grizzlies are willing to spend on Kennard, who was not much of a factor at all for them in the playoffs last season.

But every team could use more shooting, and that is something Kennard excels at. Kennard is a career 43.6% three-point shooter on a solid 4.4 attempts per game. That was on display last night against the Dallas Mavericks when he scored 14 points on 5-7 shooting and drilled three of the four threes he attempted.

Luke Kennard from way downtown 🎯 Grizzlies-Mavericks | Live on NBA TV

📲: https://t.co/KlIvL201q9 pic.twitter.com/GfTm4TqmrO — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2024

The Grizzlies probably won't get a lot for Kennard, but they could turn him into a couple of second-round picks. Considering they flipped a couple of second-round picks into Desmond Bane a few years ago on draft night, that type of trade would have some appeal to the Grizzlies.