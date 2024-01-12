Amid their awful season and another injury, could the Grizzlies consider trading Marcus Smart?

The 2023-24 season has been a nightmare campaign for the Memphis Grizzlies to this point, and it likely won't be getting better anytime soon thanks to a rash of injuries they are dealing with. While Ja Morant's season-ending shoulder injury will draw the most attention, Marcus Smart is also set to miss time again after he suffered an injury to his right ring finger.

Smart's first season with the Grizzlies has been plagued by injuries, as he's now expected to miss six weeks after sitting out 17 games earlier this season due to a foot sprain. With the season going downhill quickly, would Memphis consider trading Smart in an effort to recoup some assets? While there are rumors floating around, it doesn't sound like the Grizzlies are ready to blow things up just yet.

“Bane and Jackson are not going anywhere, nor is the team showing interest in moving Smart before they even had the chance to see him play alongside Morant. The general belief amongst league executives who spoke with ClutchPoints is that the Grizzlies will continue to make calls and get a gauge for what the trade market is looking like. However, they are not expected to make a significant roster change at this time.” – Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints

Grizzlies not ready to blow up their roster just yet

The Grizzlies picked up Smart from the Boston Celtics this past offseason in an effort to pair him up in the backcourt with Morant, but with Morant now out for the rest of the season, Memphis won't get to see this pairing until next season. Sure, this campaign isn't going according to plan, but why move on from Smart without even seeing how he and Morant play together?

Memphis still owns their first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, so they could earn a high pick in the upcoming draft to help them revamp their roster for next season. And even though they are sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference right now, they could still find their way into the Play-In Tournament this season if things go their way. It doesn't make much sense for them to give up on Smart, and unless something crazy happens, it looks like that won't be happening this season.