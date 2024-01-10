Jason Kidd already referred to Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane as an All-Star prior to the game.

Big things were expected from Desmond Bane heading into the 2023-24 season, with Ja Morant starting the season on the sidelines due to a 25-game suspension. Upon Morant's return, however, Bane has taken a bit of a backseat for the Memphis Grizzlies. But now, with Morant out for the season following a season-ending shoulder injury, Bane will have to return to his early-season form, and he did just that during Memphis' huge 120-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

In 39 minutes of action, Bane dropped 32 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, flourishing in his role as the Grizzlies' primary offensive option with both Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. out. The 25-year old sharpshooter didn't exactly have the best shooting night. He missed 16 of his 27 attempts from the field (he made just two of his nine three-point attempts on the night), but even on nights where shots aren't falling, superstars find a way to deliver.

Desmond Bane made it a point to get to the foul line; the Grizzlies star attacked the Mavericks defense that was without Dereck Lively II, and was rewarded for it with nine free-throw attempts (he made eight of them) — one shy of his season-high. Even Jason Kidd, who's already all in on the Bane hype train, could do nothing but tip his cap to someone who's becoming one of the most lethal three-level scorers in the league.

“He was great tonight. He came out to show he could beat us by himself without Ja or Jaren. He was really good tonight,” Kidd said, per Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com.

Jason Kidd already referred to Desmond Bane as an All-Star prior to the game, added Wallace, so seeing that performance from the Grizzlies star only cemented what the Mavericks head coach already knew.

It will be tough for Bane to make the All-Star game, however, in a stacked Western Conference. The Grizzlies star is eligible as a backcourt player, so he'll be competing with the likes of Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, De'Aaron Fox, and Kyrie Irving, among others for a nod.

But even if Bane ends up missing out, that should not take away from the fact that his play makes him an All-Star-caliber player nonetheless.