Grizzlies star Ja Morant should be 100% at the start of next season according to this injury recovery timeline.

More misfortune beset the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. After missing Ja Morant's services on Sunday night due to a shoulder injury, the Grizzlies' worst fears were confirmed. Morant had torn the labrum in his right shoulder, necessitating surgery. This injury is then expected to keep Morant out for the rest of the season, dooming the Grizzlies' chances of mounting what was already an improbable ascent atop the Western Conference standings.

Now, the question surrounding Morant now is for how long exactly will he be out. Jeff Stotts, injury analyst for SMART and Rotowire, pointed out that the average recovery time for those who undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum is around 156 days, which amounts to around 22 weeks and two days, or over five months.

This would keep Ja Morant out until June at the earliest, and it's unlikely enough for the Grizzlies to make it all the way to the NBA Finals with him, so him undergoing surgery basically means the end of his season.

Stotts also pointed out other players who underwent the same surgery, with the likes of Paul George, Jalen Brunson, and Pascal Siakam all rounding into form in the aftermath of their recovery from a torn labrum.

George went through two shoulder procedures during the 2019 offseason. He went through the surgery to repair his torn labrum in June 2019, and he returned to action in less than five months, making his debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on November 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson went through the same procedure in March 2019. He was then unable to return for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2020 NBA playoffs, with the Mavs bowing out of the postseason on August 30, 2020. Brunson was ready for the start of the 2020-21 season come December.

On June 11, 2021, Pascal Siakam went under the knife as well for his shoulder injury. He missed the start of the 2021-22 season for the Toronto Raptors, returning for them on November 7, 2021, requiring less than five months of full recovery.

For Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, a return timeline figures to be more of the same. The star point guard should be fully recovered by June, and he should be ready to suit up for the Grizzlies at the start of the 2024-25 season, barring any other unforeseen injuries.