Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is a human highlight reel, but even that doesn’t stop a player from being penalized for his off-court behavior.

Officially suspended for a total of 10 games between the Grizzlies and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Morant has also been pulled from Powerade ads. Although both Powerade and Nike have refrained from removing them from their roster of celebrity endorsers, no doubt because of his popularity among young NBA fans, the message from the league and the companies in their solar system remain clear.

Their business model does not revolve around him.

If anyone is taking stock of all of this, it’s the sports agents tasked with maximizing the profitability of professional athletes. That’s why, according to one prominent agent, Morant was suspended was “for being bad for business” (per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports).

“I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business. His family, the team and the other people around him have to be there to support the guy, but everybody has to know where the league is on this.”

“I tell all my players: this is all a giant machine.” the agent continues. “Yeah, it runs on your talent, but it’s the business the league has grown that draws in the money… for the endorsements and all the other revenue that’s out there for you… The guys who really make bank are the ones who understand how everything’s tied together.”

Morant likely has a much better picture of the business side of the NBA now.

“You’re definitely still your own man, but you represent your family, your team and the league, too. And you have to be careful out there.”