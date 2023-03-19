Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has missed his team’s last eight games, officially suspended for eight games by the league after being levied with a two-game suspension by his team.

During his absence, the Grizzlies have managed to hold firm with a 4-4 record. However, at 43-27, they’re clearly a much better team with the electrifying lead guard on the court.

That said, while Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane have stepped up to the challenge of steering the Grizzlies through troubled waters, one can’t help but anxiously await Morant’s return. Unfortunately, although he’ll officially be cleared to return to the court within the next week, the questions about Ja’s character pervade any rumination about his playing future.

So much so that even opposing coaches are not only wondering whether Morant will be able to overcome the adversity and mature but hoping that he can do it.

“I really hope he gets his s**t together,” a rival coach tells Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports.

“Dynamic players like him don’t come around every day. I have to watch so much video to prepare for our games that sometimes you just want to get a break from it after you’ve finished your work. But if Ja’s on, I’m watching. “A guy like that who’s not only physically gifted, but, more than that, he plays with such intensity… guys like that drive the sport. Basketball’s a whole lot better with him in it.”

At 23-years-old, Morant is one of the league’s brightest young stars. However, while his youth helps him to stand out among the league’s preeminent talent, it has not shielded him from the criticism he faces for his alleged and proven actions since last offseason.

Nor should it.

Morant simply needs to get it together.