Scottie Pippen Jr. received high praise from his father after his Grizzlies deal.

The Memphis Grizzlies are enduring countless injury report woes on their roster with eight players out. Nevertheless, the team is finding ways to enhance its depth and get back into the Western Conference conversation. Scottie Pippen and Memphis are happy to have Scottie Pippen Jr. on a new deal.

Scottie Pippen Jr. strengthens the Grizzlies' roster amid their rough injury report condition

Memphis signed the Vanderbilt product to a two-way deal, and his father was quite happy about his new endeavor in Memphis. This was Scottie Pippen Sr.'s message to his son:

“To new beginnings…Very proud to see [Pippen Jr.] take his talents to the Grizzlies,” Pippen said in a post on his Instagram account. The legendary small forward ended his praise with a fire emoji and the departing words “Congrats son.”

Scottie Pippen Jr. made his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a two-way contract during the summer of 2022. He has spent most of his time in the G League; however, he could have an increased role in Memphis given their undermanned roster.

The Grizzlies are missing guards Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Derrick Rose. Thus, Pippen can inject some much-needed offense into Memphis' bench. The former Vanderbilt product averaged 17.3 points and shot 34% on three-pointers in college.

Memphis seems to have found some success in reaching deep into its reserves. Rookie forward GG Jackson erupted with 23 points off the bench in the Grizzlies' 116-107 win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 15th.

Pippen could be Memphis' next success story.

The Grizzlies take the floor again on Jan. 15th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.