The Phoenix Suns entered 2023-2024 with sky-high expectations of maximizing their team strengths, which include the bountiful scoring of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal among others. Now, three games into their series with the younger and hungrier Minnesota Timberwolves, fans everywhere are crying “uncle” and talking hurriedly about a changing of the guard in the Western Conference.
Following the recent loss, Kevin Durant's cryptic comments are going viral amid a Defcon 5 situation for the Suns that led to a bold Bradley Beal promise. Durant got 100% real on the boos that have rained down on he and his Suns teammates because of the shocking three-game hole the team finds itself in.
On Saturday, Durant took time out to make what can only be described as ‘cryptic' comments about his team's current situation.
Durant Frustration is Palpable
Durant said that he did not sleep the previous night because of the Suns' current situation and clearly appeared to be taking the Suns' losing ways against the Timberwolves personally. Durant said that his lack of sleep was ‘largely due to (the previous night's) game,' and added a depressing message at the end of his comments.
"I didn't sleep last night."
Q: And that's largely from last night's game."
"That's life itself." Kevin Durant. #Suns down 3-0 to T-Wolves after Friday's loss to Timberwolves. # pic.twitter.com/0tNF8O0de0
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 27, 2024
Durant's Suns were outscored 36-20 in the pivotal third quarter of Game Three in Phoenix. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker combined to score 74 points between them, with Durant notching 25 points on 8-for-18 shooting. It wasn't enough as Anthony Edwards stunned the basketball world with 36 points on 12-for-23 shooting for the surging Timberwolves.
The Suns' Big Three has been ‘present' for the series so far but hasn't played up to its billing as one of the best trios in recent NBA history. Just one more loss is all that stands between the Suns and a postseason fishing trip with no Larry O'Brien Trophy in tow.
Durant, Suns Prepare for Game Four
Game Four of the first round series is tomorrow night in Phoenix at 9:30 p.m., and it could be the last time Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Coach Frank Vogel and Devin Booker's team takes the court against Anthony Edwards and the T'Wolves. The Suns are preparing for an opportunity to potentially save their playoff lives, but Durant and company need more support.
The Suns' Big Three hasn't gotten much support this entire series. Drew Eubanks scored nine points in Game Three while Eric Gordon added 11. That was it for a Suns team that seems a step or two slow in key moments, and was without stalwart two-guard defender Grayson Allen due to badly rolled ankle he previously suffered.