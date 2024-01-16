GG Jackson gushed over a post-game interaction with Shaq.

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The Grizzlies' 116-107 victory improved their record to 15-25. Rookie forward GG Jackson displayed an impressive scoring night, and his post-game interview with Shaquille O'Neal was quite wholesome.

GG Jackson beams during an interview with Shaq

Jackson finished the night with 23 points and six rebounds. His scoring night was only second to Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 24 points. After the game, the rookie forward joined on headset Shaquille O'Neal, and his reaction was priceless:

Grizzlies rookie G.G. Jackson’s reaction to hearing Shaq’s voice is too wholesome 😆pic.twitter.com/w3lP8uMzH2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2024

Jackson beamed when he heard Shaq's voice on the other end. The 19-year-old was honored to have such a legendary star interview him. Jackson had season averages of 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists coming into the game. His timely breakout helped Memphis beat a streaky Warriors team.

Golden State came off a 128-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The squad was energized by Draymond Green's return from suspension, but it was not enough to over the Grizzlies.

Memphis' defense made the ultimate difference in the game. The Grizzlies forced 19 turnovers on Golden State. Moreover, the team notched 13 blocks and 10 steals, nearly double the amount of the Warriors' totals.

The Grizzlies are hoping to go on a hot streak and get themselves back into the playoff picture. However, it will not be easy given the injuries to Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Desmond Bane.

GG Jackson stepped up for Memphis at the right at the right time. If the former South Carolina product keeps up the good work, he find himself having more interviews with Shaq.