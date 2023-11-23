Tony Allen made fun of Rockets' Dillon Brooks got beat by LeBron James and the Lakers amid his 'ex-girlfriend" comment to the Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks claimed to be the Memphis Grizzlies' pesky ex-girlfriend in his latest statement. The Houston Rockets player then drew a lot of raised eyebrows given his level of production and his playing time. All of these mixed with his antics involving Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James made him more questionable in the eyes of fans. Even Tony Allen stood up for his previous organization and outlined his feelings on Brooks, via Grind City Media.

“You the same chick. I just saw what LeBron just did to him too. He gave him 37, 9, and 8, he's still over there getting his ass bust. We ain't miss nothing,” was the hilarious clapback that Tony Allen delivered to Dillon Brooks after an attack was launched on his Grizzlies.

Allen may have a point. The Lakers may have not been playing their best basketball but LeBron James was still doing his job. He was all over the floor contesting shots, cleaning up the glass, and even facilitating. The Rockets player saw this first-hand as well. Brooks had the opportunity to win the game twice but James was in front of his face the whole time. He may have gotten the final shot off but it hit the back iron due to a good contest.

The Grizzlies may be struggling but there is a lot of drama that comes with their previous player. His antics may be too much and a new environment may have been beneficial for both parties. Do you agree with Allen?