Former Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons gets blunt about Ja Morant in defense of current Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons is not buying the idea that Dillon Brooks caused the downfall of the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. For Parsons, the blame should be placed more on Ja Morant than the current Houston Rockets forward.

“If I'm them, I'm blaming the guy that's flashing a gun on his Instagram that ruined their entire season, that's not Dillon Brooks' fault,” Parsons said in a recent episode of Run it Back.

Morant and the Grizzlies got the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference by the end of the regular season in the 2022-23 campaign but they were upset by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Many believe that Morant's transgressions off the court deeply affected the Grizzlies, while others view Brooks' villainous character as impacting the team more in a negative way.

In any case, Brooks is no longer with the Grizzlies, who continue to struggle on the court, mainly because of Morant's continued absence due to a 25-game suspension.

Brook was traded by the Grizzlies to the Rockets last July in a transaction that also involved three other teams. For what it's worth, Brooks and the Rockets are doing better than Memphis with six wins after 12 games, while the Grizzlies are at 3-10 through 13 contests.

Hopefully for the Grizzlies, they will eventually recover their footing this season once Morant gets cleared to return to action, especially with all the injuries the team is dealing with in the backcourt.