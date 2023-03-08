Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant landed himself in hot water last week after he displayed a firearm in an adult nightclub while appearing to be heavily intoxicated.

Suspended by the Grizzlies for at least two games while the league investigates the situation, Morant could be suspended by the league for a much longer period if it’s determined that he had the firearm on the team plane, a violation of CBA rules.

Nonetheless, while everybody is focusing on the mistake that Morant made from the angle of him being a professional athlete, his teammates have demonstrated a genuine care for the 23-year-old’s physical and mental well-being.

Asked about the state of the Grizzlies following the fallout from Morant’s situation, eight-year veteran Tyus Jones delivered a heartfelt response:

“It’s a unique situation for everybody,” Jones says. “Like I said, there’s no handbook for it. There’s no script you have to follow or anything like that. We’re just taking it one day at a time.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We’re trying to be there for Ja and trying to be there for each other… All you can do is try to be there for each other and try to have compassion and care…”

Grizzlies' Tyus Jones on how team is trying to handle the aftermath surrounding Ja Morant's IG Live video that shows him flashing a gun at a nightclub pic.twitter.com/ojd3WOsp0T — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 8, 2023

“We just care for our brother,” Jones continues. “We want the best for him and hope he’s in a great place physically and mentally. Thats not going to change. Basketball always comes second.

Everyone in here is human. We’ll continue to be there for him. When it comes to basketball, we’ll figure it out and continue to play together.”