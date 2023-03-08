Did Ja Morant just throw his career away because of one stupid decision? At this point, it’s too early to tell. However, what cannot be denied is that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar is now in a world of trouble after brandishing his gun on a recent IG Live feed.

Hall of fame big man Shaquille O’Neal has now spoken out about the incident. The Los Angeles Lakers icon did not hold back in criticizing Morant for the 23-year-old’s recent actions:

“It was a bad choice. It was a bad decision,” Shaq started. “We have to stop putting ourselves in positions to where they can take away what we’ve worked so hard to get to.”

Shaq has been through quite a lot in his career, especially during his days as a young superstar in the NBA. As such, he comes from a place wherein he’s had first-hand experiences of some of the things Morant is going through right now. According to O’Neal, Morant needs to stop thinking only about himself:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Think of the higher power,” O’Neal continued. “I feel for him now, but I also feel for his mother and father. What are they going through? So guys, before you make a dumb decision — not a mistake, a dumb decision, a dumb choice — think of the higher power. Your mother, your father, your children.”

"You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn't going to go the way you wanted it to go. You're not a rapper, you're an NBA player." Shaq on Ja Morant 🗣️pic.twitter.com/Bmc1K1FVQE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

Shaq’s tirade did not end there. He also reminded Ja Morant about his chosen profession and the responsibilities that come with it:

“You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn’t going to go the way you wanted it to go. You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player,” Shaq said. “I don’t know where you’re from, I don’t know who’s hanging out with you. That don’t matter. When it’s you making the decision, you gotta be smart.”