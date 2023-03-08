Ja Morant remains out indefinitely after his gun incident captured on IG Live, and so naturally, many are wondering and asking when he’ll be able to return. However, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins isn’t putting a timetable for his return, and rightfully so.

Speaking to reporters before the Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Jenkins highlighted that he finds it “disrespectful” to have any sort of timetable for Morant, emphasizing that the youngster is going through a “healing process” that doesn’t magically happen overnight.

“It’s a healing process. If everyone expects something to change overnight, we’ve got to be due diligence and respectful on that. We’re talking about Ja being in a better place… To put a timetable on it is disrespectful,” Jenkins shared, per Ben Golliver of Washington Post.

Ja Morant was initially slapped with a two-game suspension, but Taylor Jenkins said before in the wake of the incident that it’s only the minimum amount of games the superstar guard could miss. He noted that there’s no definitive timeline for Ja and that they are taking it one day at a time. The showdown with the Lakers is the second outing Morant missed following the incident, having sat out their recent meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Grizzlies star is the subject of a police investigation for the gun-toting incident that allegedly happened in Colorado. There are reports that Morant could be suspended far longer because of the controversy, though it’s up to the NBA to make the decision.

For now, Morant will have continue reflecting on his actions and improving from it while waiting for what the NBA will do about his case.